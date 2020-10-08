Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

NYA urges youth to promote peace

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Sylvester Matthew Tetteh has reiterated the call for young people in the country to work towards maintaining peace ahead of the December polls.



He said the country’s development is dependent on peace and has therefore charged the youth to champion unity, stability and peaceful coexistence as Ghana prepares for the polls in two months.



Mr Tetteh said this at the media launch of this year's African Youth Day Celebration, slated for November 01 on the theme: "A peaceful Ghana Rhetoric Realities and the youth factor".



The NYA CEO also recognised the need for inclusion of the youth in building a more equitable and peaceful future for the country.



Mr Tetteh asked the media to be very vigilant as gatekeepers and design more programmes, shape discourses and direct such to attain peaceful and non-violent outcomes.



He also urged the media to boldly name and shame political leaders who tended to ‘rock the boat’ with negative and divisive deeds.



Mr Tetteh commended the “tireless” efforts of the National Peace Council, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, security services and other stakeholders for working collaboratively to promote and sustain peace in Ghana.





