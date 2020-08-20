General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

NUGS calls on WAEC, GES to install strict measures 'to end spectacle of exams leakage'

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to put strict measures in place to curb the perennial leakage of examination papers.



According to the Union, the leakage of the questions is as a result of “the willful negligence” on the part of WAEC in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



In a statement sighted by #UniversNews, NUGS General Secretary, Edem Divine Kwadzodeh indicated that the rampant leakage of the exam papers favours students who can afford to obtain the paper over their deprived counterparts.



“The National Union of Ghana Students strongly holds that the failure of authorities to end this cycle of paper leakages further perpetuates the already stark inequities and inequalities in our educational system, as students who can afford to obtain these leaked papers already have a superior advantage over those deprived ones who cannot,” part of the statement reads.



The Union maintained that the continuous leakage of examination papers goes against all efforts towards building a meritorious society depending on one’s talent and hard work.



NUGS urged the authorities to train students in ways that equip them with the necessary skills and values.



“The endless leaking of examination papers only trains our students to adopt unfair means of success in their educational and professional careers, a situation that will only break the moral fibre of society and roll back the little gains we have made as a people,” the statement added.



NUGS is also calling for a comprehensive investigation into the leakage of examination papers in the ongoing 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

