Regional News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NUGS begins vetting for 2020/21 election

National Union of Ghana Students

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is set to commence vetting for its 2020/2021 election today, March 5, 2021, at exactly 10 am.



The three-day exercise ends on Sunday, March 7, 2021, and will be held at the SRC Union building Conference Room, University of Ghana.



Aspirants are expected to turn up at the said venue on each of the scheduled days from 10 am to 6 pm.



Order of Vetting Schedule:



Friday, March 5, 2021



Secretary for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Skills Development (3 Aspirants)



Secretary for International Relations (2 Aspirants)



Secretary for Education (2 Aspirants)



Secretary for Finance (2 Aspirants)





Saturday, March 6, 2021



Secretary for Women Development (3 Aspirants)



Secretary for Union Development (1 Aspirant)



Secretary for Societies and Welfare (1 Aspirant)



General Secretary (2 Aspirants)





Sunday, March 7, 2021



President (3 Aspirants)





This was contained in a release issued by the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Tony Nyarko Esq, on March 4, 2021.