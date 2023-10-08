NSS assures personnel delayed allowances and arrears will be paid, asks them to be patient

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Service Scheme is appealing to personnel to exercise some patience as allowances for September 2023 have been released to the Scheme and are being processed for payment as soon as possible.



According to the Scheme, arrears and allowance for October as well as all upward adjustments will, after September be paid.



These assurances were stated in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb after concerns were raised by personnel on the delay of allowances for September.



Other concerns were raised on unpaid arrears covering January to June 2023 and the new monthly adjustments from GHC559 to GHC715.57.



The Scheme, in a statement, thanked all personnel for their patience despite the challenges faced by the country.



It also wished them well as they reach the end of their one-year mandatory national service at the end of October 2023.



See the statement below:



