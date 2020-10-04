General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

#NSMQ2020: Pope John Seminary Trolled On Twitter For Their Poor Performance

Pope Johns lost to Keta SHTS

Pope John Seminary received their fair share of internet trolling for their Quarterfinals performance at the National Science and Maths Quiz.



Throughout the entire competition, Pope John Seminary was in third place, struggling to gain points to help them in the competition to get to the Semifinals.



Carrying the entire competition, Keta SHTS sailed through the stage, leading from round 1 to the final round.



At the end of the contest, Keta SHTS emerged winners with 36 points.



Navrongo came in second with 29 points ahead of fans’ favorite Pope John Seminary who only pulled 13 points.



Some referred to Pope Johns as “Paint Mu Champion”, following their deluxe advert.



Below are some tweets dragging Pope John Seminary in the mud.





Dem as as Pope John dey floor then they might as well give us.... some...floor works?? ???? https://t.co/nI3Rx0shG8 — Nana Kwame Sarpong (@OleleSalvador) October 3, 2020

A six-meter-long ladder leans against a building. If the ladder makes an angle of 60° with the ground, how far up the wall does the ladder reach Heaven?



Pope John: pic.twitter.com/41IrTybA0u — YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) October 3, 2020

Pope John headmaster leaving the quiz hall pic.twitter.com/oLeRwrS2To — Sb k. GYESi???????????? (@_gyesi) October 3, 2020

Pope Johns ne bon de3.... oh daaabi “Pope John” — I??PrempehCollege (@CountryMahn) October 3, 2020

Boakye 2000 no Dey feed Pope John boys well.???????? — MR. SHOWBOY®? (@mr_showboy) October 3, 2020

Ah so the de-luxy paint wey them carry paint the Pope John school no still them no come out with flying colours.???????????????? — Kennedy Oheneba Twumasi (@kenny_twumasi) October 3, 2020

Palmer Buckle for come sprinkle holy water put the whole Pope john — NoLimitFred (@yah_boy_Freddy) October 3, 2020

See Pojoss ankasa originally then we for train Pastors den Priests wey sometins happen wey we change mind, these things all be e bi God in wrath. Let's get to the basics! — Richmond (@dzidula_X) October 3, 2020

They should change Pope John to Pope Corn. What this???? — Michael Bisiw (@Khakipioto) October 3, 2020

Pope John thought they were coming for influencer marketing quiz ????????pic.twitter.com/byDcAQIARg — KOJO Prempeh ????????????????????? (@Mr_Anane_) October 3, 2020

Management of the Pope John’s Seminary has taken note of the performance of its students at the #NSMQ. While we are sad to see an exit, a commission will be meeting in the coming days to fully investigate the cause of this heavy defeat. Signed: @konkrumah @OtiAdjei ???? pic.twitter.com/5r1LyxYCno — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) October 3, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.