General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

NSMQ2020: How Social media are celebrating with PRESEC

PRESEC, Legon are winners of the 2020 NSMQ

The winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are receiving numerous accolades from social media users over their historic win.



PRESEC can now brag of 6 trophies, becoming the Senior High School with the most wins in the competition.



In the final contest, Opoku Ware School had 21 points, Adisadel College had 31 points and Presbyterian Boys' Sec. won the contest with 36 points.



Below are some social media users are celebrating with the boys' school:

















#NSMQFinals Presec dema Jama mke mr3 like Dr.UN ei suit ???????????? .. Adisco for come give them some Huhaha — BIIGFOOT Sneaker_Man (@surgy_biigfoot) October 8, 2020

I will go to legon presec next year ????????????????#NSMQFinals — El Chairmano ????????????? (@leslianogh) October 8, 2020

Dem ask chairman say y say Owass lose aa he say the fire for demma Crest top nu rain puor for top #NSMQFinals #NSMQ — Maby Savage???????? (@maby_savage) October 8, 2020

So no Girls school has reached finals before #NSMQFinals — ???? (@BoleroSpicy) October 8, 2020

#NSMQFinals what owass contestants had to say after the competition???? pic.twitter.com/5SmTLaOuz2 — KAY?? ? (@caleb_yeboah) October 8, 2020

This is what we call grand finale, u must work harder to come out victorious. All the best to all three schools but my bet is on @Presec. ????????#NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale #NSMQ2020 #NSMQonjoy #NSMQ — Benjamin Oletey Kitcher (@BenjaminKitcher) October 8, 2020

Those that your school has never participated in the NSMQ before nu abeg gather here...We have a part tonight???????? #NSMQFinals #NSMQGrandFinale — ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????•???????? (@collins_reignss) October 8, 2020

Thank u PRESEC, nka by now dem start their AKATASLOPSA nd KUMERICA nonsense ????????#OWASS



#NSMQFinals — NANA SAFO???? (@Nana_kwame_safo) October 8, 2020

