NSMQ star girl Francisca Lamini smashes Harvard first semester results with perfect scores

The memories of her exceptional individual performance from the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), when she represented her school, Keta Senior High School, are yet to leave the minds of many Ghanaians.



And although Francisca Lamini’s school did not win the competition despite being in the finals, it is undeniable that what most people remember from that edition of the NSMQ is that young lady’s exceptional performance.



What followed, with many individuals, institutions, and organisations recognising her and offering her many gifts and scholarship offers, proved the point that the former KETASCO student was not just an NSMQ champion.



And then her results from the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) affirmed that she was truly a brilliant young lady in a field mostly dominated by men.



Francisca Lamini went on to get an enviable opportunity to study at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, as she pursued her dream of becoming a medical doctor.



The news headlines were again very kind to her when pictures flooded social media and the internet about her first photos from the campus of Harvard in the United States of America.



Only a few months after, updated information has emerged on the progress and performance of the former NSMQ star.



In a tweet shared by @OleleSalvador, he shared details of what he said are the first semester results of Francisca at Harvard.



The perfect score results have since had many people talking, congratulating her once again for the sterling feat.



Francisca’s performance at this pre-med stage of her education will determine whether she makes progress or not to the main medical school at Harvard, and as it appears now, she appears to be accurately on track to achieving that feat.



See her results below:









