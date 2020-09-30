You are here: HomeNews2020 09 30Article 1073362

General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NSMQ: Mfantsipim trolled on Twitter for losing to Kumasi Academy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mfantsipim SHS have been kicked out of the 2020 NSMQ by Kumasi Academy SHS Mfantsipim SHS have been kicked out of the 2020 NSMQ by Kumasi Academy SHS

Twitter users are rubbing salt in the wounds of Mfantsipim Senior High School as the Cape Coast school has been kicked out by Kumasi Academy Senior High School in the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The one-eight stage of the 2020 edition of the highly competitive quiz, saw the two schools battling it out with St Mary’s Senior High school for a slot to the next round.

However, at the end of the contest, the participants from the oldest Senior High School in Ghana proved to be no match for Kumasi Academy as they trailed them with 35 points whiles the winners garnered 53 points. St Mary’s followed Mfantsipim with 30 points.

As usual of the NSMQ competition, some Twitter users have already taken to the microblogging site to troll Mfatsipim for being kicked out of the competition.

Read some of the tweets below:































Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter