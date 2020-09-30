General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

NSMQ: Mfantsipim trolled on Twitter for losing to Kumasi Academy

Mfantsipim SHS have been kicked out of the 2020 NSMQ by Kumasi Academy SHS

Twitter users are rubbing salt in the wounds of Mfantsipim Senior High School as the Cape Coast school has been kicked out by Kumasi Academy Senior High School in the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz.



The one-eight stage of the 2020 edition of the highly competitive quiz, saw the two schools battling it out with St Mary’s Senior High school for a slot to the next round.



However, at the end of the contest, the participants from the oldest Senior High School in Ghana proved to be no match for Kumasi Academy as they trailed them with 35 points whiles the winners garnered 53 points. St Mary’s followed Mfantsipim with 30 points.



As usual of the NSMQ competition, some Twitter users have already taken to the microblogging site to troll Mfatsipim for being kicked out of the competition.



That was excellent. Congratulations Kumasi Academy for making it to the next stage of the competition. KUMACA!#NSMQOneEighth #NSMQ2020 #Primetime pic.twitter.com/o5fWcWoFyH — NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) September 30, 2020

They do Botwe dirty. Lol — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 30, 2020

????????Botwe dey bleed for one side. — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) September 30, 2020

A Botwe boy needs to hear this pic.twitter.com/Faz2JJ7vWg — Bàlô (@paa_kwesi01) September 30, 2020

Go and see how Botwe is disgracing Central Region on NSMQ, tragic???? pic.twitter.com/lF2yLO6qtS — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) September 30, 2020

Kumasi Academy really do Botwe dirty.............they couldn't spell the name of their school correctly ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lbzwXVJ9AZ — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) September 30, 2020

The #Yawaoftheday is coming! Botwe girls go vex but we moooove — YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) September 30, 2020

It’s always been like this. Adisadel and Augusco work so hard to project cape coast whiles Botwe runs dirt on it. Close down that school and extend the kotokuraba market there. — .? (@thearmah_) September 30, 2020

So how will Botwe boys do their funeral today??????Because they've always been mourning ever since their school was established ????????????????..I guess today's funeral will be special???????????????????????? — Kasoa Drake?????????? (@kasoa_drake) September 30, 2020

Botwe ankasa dem no bi serious ???? U get contest see the heavy food u dey chop. pic.twitter.com/8BSF6QfZyR — odogwu (@Martdeli2) September 30, 2020

GES for create category Z then put only Botwe there coss the 3b)n is too much????????????????#NSMQ2020 — Teflon???????? (@Tef_lon_don) September 30, 2020

The Methodist church and Mensah Sarbah had a dream to train intelligent lads but now the only thing Botwe produces are men who compete with our ladies over G-string. — .? (@thearmah_) September 30, 2020

Mfantsipim (Botwe) ankasa dem be overrated.They are just Awudome Senior High School with a red and black uniform....................If dem be football team aa anka dem be Chelsea FC. — KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) September 30, 2020

Kumasi Academy have knocked Botwe out of the #NSMQ2020 ????



This year ankasa Ibi Kumerica season bro. Whatever they do go be well give them — Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) September 30, 2020

Botwe naaa eno b dema fault ...dey cm every year dressed in funeral clothing and it always ends in tears ...not surprised #NSMQ2020 pic.twitter.com/i09aSqMWGk — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) September 30, 2020

