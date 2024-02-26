NPP youth organiser goes vulgar on Fifi Kwetey, declares 'war of insults' on NDC

Politics of Monday, 26 February 2024

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, seemed to have no kind words for the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, over his 'Bawumia is a disgrace to the North' comment.



Speaking in a video he shared on X on Monday, February 26, 2024, Salam Mustapha literally shredded the NDC general secretary into pieces, describing him as a "crazy tribal bigot."



He took a swipe at members of the NDC, asking them how they could vote for someone with the traits of Fifi Kwetey to become their leader.



The NPP youth organiser went on to declare a 'war of words' against the NDC, vowing to deal with any member of the opposition party who attacks Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP.



"I don't know how come a big party like the NDC voted for such a crazy tribal bigot to be their general secretary. Because anytime he opens his mouth, it's either where you are from or something related to tribalism or insult.



"In the last period, he has been making very disparaging remarks about our flagbearer, and today, here and now, I declare a full war on the NDC, a war of insults, that not again would our presidential candidate be turned into a punching bag," he said.



He added, "This campaign is blow for blow… let nobody fear. Anybody who touches you, I will bring a battalion of NPP forces (sic). Anything the NDC wants, we would give it to them in double dose. But the flagbearer of the NPP would not be a punching bag."



Mustapha also said that Fifi Kwetey has no moral right to call the vice president a liar because he (Kwetey) has proven to be a seasoned liar.



"Such a born liar, Fifi Kwetey, has the temerity to call somebody a liar. This guy was even lying in his mother's stomach. This crazy guy in 2008 told the whole Ghana that the NPP has sold all the gold at the Bank of Ghana," he added.



What Fifi Kwetey said about Dr. Bawumia:



Speaking during the second day of former President John Dramani Mahama's 'Building Ghana Tour' in Tamale, Fifi Kwetey urged the people of the Northern Region to prevent Dr. Bawumia from winning the upcoming elections by any means necessary.



He added that Dr. Bawumia is a disgrace to the region.



"Northern Region, you owe it to Ghana to ensure that a son who does not represent your best image but rather represents a disgrace to the north should never rise to the leadership of this country because that would be a disgrace to the entire Northern Region.



"Northern Region, you need to do everything possible to ensure that this son of yours, who is an absolute disgrace and humiliation to all of you, never rises to become the president of this country. You have been blessed with a son who can be trusted," he said.



