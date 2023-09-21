NPP winning Dome-Kwabenya seat doesn’t depend on Kristo Asafo church members – Sec.

Politics of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dome Kwabenya Constituency Secretary, Theophilus Ansah Larbi says it does not take members of the Kristo Asafo Church for the NPP to win the Dome-Kwabena Seat.



His comment comes after some persons have suggested that considering the large number of Kristo Asafo Church members [Church founded by Adwoa Safo’s father] vote for the NPP in the constituency, if Adwoa Safo who wants to re-contest for the seat is not presented as Parliamentary candidate, the NPP is likely to lose the Dome-Kwabenya seat which it has held since 2004.



Commenting further in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Theophilus Ansah Larbi stated that the Dome-Kwabenya constituency created in 2004, with Prof. Mike Oquaye as first MP has always been a stronghold of the NPP with/without Adwoa Safo.



“So, when Prof. Mike Oquaye was MP, what was the position of the Kristo Asafo church members? Why did we become winners of the constituency with/without them. We are serving a party not an individual. What we are saying is that Dome-Kwabenya has been a stronghold of the NPP without Adwoa Safo as MP before. The former Speaker, Prof. Mike Oquaye held the party and positioned it well before Adwoa Safo took over the seat.



“So, I can tell you on authority that if she puts up good behaviour we’ll support her but if she does not, the party does not hinge on any religion or denomination in the constituency. Even the members of the Church of Pentecost, Presbyterian Church and Anglican are far more than members of the Kristo Asafo Church. Anybody who is pushing this Kristo Asafo agenda is not speaking the truth. But what we are saying is that, we need everybody in the constituency to win the seat. We are not going to vote for the individual based on the church he or she belongs to but based on the person’s performance in the party.”



Hon. Adwoa Safo has apologized to President Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what she described as “inappropriate conduct” on her part last year.



The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya at the time the NPP needed her vote in Parliament to enable the government take major decisions, was rather posting regular videos of herself dancing and singing on Tiktok from her base in the USA.



She returned to Parliament last November after a year of staying abroad without “permission from the Speaker.”



Speaking in a video broadcast in the local dialect (twi) on Thursday, 14 September, the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker said her actions during the period was not intentional, considering the challenges her family was facing.



“I am using this opportunity to apologize to all of you. In the not-too-distant past, some of my conduct [was not appropriate]. I want to assure you all that it was not deliberate, and it wasn’t my intention to disrespect you.”



“A lot of things were going on in my life and in the life of my family. I am asking you all, in the name of God, to forgive me …” she said.