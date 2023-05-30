NPP will whip NDC like a school child - Tema MCE

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

As the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) smatters from the recent defeat in the parliamentary by-election held at Kumawu in the Ashanti region, the party has been warned to brace for a similar whipping in the general elections of 2024.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has promised that the 2024 routing of the NDC by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be like the whipping of a school child.



“In the lead-up to the by-election in Kumawu, everybody said it would be a verdict on the performance of the NPP government of President Akufo-Addo and as we now know, that verdict was another resounding rejection of the NDC.



"The NDC, therefore, should be preparing their minds for another whipping in 2024 – that one will be like a schoolmaster whipping a school child,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey told journalists.



He fired the taunt on the sidelines of a general meeting of the Tema East NPP delegates and party members at the Olams School in Tema Community One.



According to the MCE, “Kumawu is the writing on the wall for the NDC.”



The meeting had been held to deliberate on internal party issues but had seen the Tema MCE take almost all the shine from the event which was also attended by bigwigs including the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Divine Agorhom.



Others in attendance were the Tema East NPP Constituency Chairman, Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Tema East, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, 2nd Vice Chairman, Solomon Sackitey, a senior officer at GPHA and Tema East NPP Secretary, Hon. Dennis Amanor Tetteh, Tema East sub-metro chairman, Gilbert Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, constituency youth organizer and Albert Kraku, constituency communications officer. Hon. Albert Okyere, Ashaiman MCE, used the occasion to preach unity.



First, Yohane Amarh Ashitey had been mobbed by the delegates upon his arrival at the meeting and showered with cat-calls proclaiming him as the NPP’s incoming Parliamentary candidate for Tema East.



The meeting had been used by Divine Agorhom to announce that when the party opens nominations, way will be created for anybody interested in contesting for any of the three seats in Tema to contest.



To this, the delegates around started chanting the name of the MCE amidst war songs and avowals that only Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey will be allowed to contest unopposed for the Tema East NPP ticket which is currently vacant after former hardworking MP, Titus Glover, lost the election to the NDC’s Isaac Ashai Odamtten in 2020 as a result of betrayal on the part of some NPP Gurus.



The Tema MCE holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Master’s degree in Mobile Communications from Beckton University of East London.



He is also a former lecturer at the All Nations University College in Koforidua where he taught Transmission Lines and Wave Guide, Antenna and Wave Propagation, Microwave and Optical Communications.



A university Foundation Lecturer in Engineering Science and Engineering Mathematics, his credentials were touted by his fans.



Meanwhile, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey explained why the NPP will soundly beat the NDC in the 2024 elections.



“It is a simple matter of records, Free SHS, we have built more schools, more roads, more factories, more interchanges and better managed the economy, the challenges of COVID notwithstanding, We have also shown more policy competence than the NDC, so the whipping of the NDC by the NPP like a school child in 2024 is a sure banker.” Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



