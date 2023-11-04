NPP will not split after election declaration - Alhaji Mahama Mahamud

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

The Deputy Director of Operations at the Jubilee House, Alhaji Mahama Mahamud, has assured that the NPP will remain united after the elections are declared.



He spoke to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview when he came to cast his vote at the Bolgatanga Regional House of Chiefs.



According to him, elders in the party would see to it that the party remains united.



"After this, everybody will be whipped online. We have the elders, we have the people; it is a house of leaders". He said



To buttress his point, he pointed out that a party member broke out at a point and was on his own.



Alhaji Mahamud indicated that party members alleged that they belonged to a party and not an individual.



He expressed satisfaction at the way the exercise was going on.





"We are here; you have seen the turn-up all over. Even on the Bawku side, turn up is good. Everybody is going to vote, so we are so happy about it."