NPP will lose 2024 elections if the party's grassroots are not appeased - Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has said that the grassroots of the party are very unhappy with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Abronye DC said the displeasure is due to appointed persons who have not been loyal to the party yet remain in top positions at government agencies without offering opportunities to the foot soldiers.



He added that the party will likely lose the 2024 elections if its grassroots are not appeased within the two years left for the elections.



“… the party’s foot soldiers, regional executives, founding members, patrons, all of them are not happy with some of the decisions taken by the appointing authorities, the president and co.



“The foot soldiers are angry. If from now to 2024 we don’t resolve issues, things will collapse before we realise it and if things collapse, we are all going to go.



“… the foot soldiers always determine whether the NPP wins an election or not. And if you check critically all the elections the NPP has lost were due to the foot soldiers deciding not to vote,” he said in Twi.



He added that the recent hooting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the parts strongholds gives credence to his worry.



