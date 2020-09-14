Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

NPP will continue to dominate for a long time – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will continue to dominate for a very long time in the Ghanaian political space.



“My party was born into democracy, freedom of expression, freedom of thought, freedom of association, individual rights, respect for human rights and so on, so this party because it's built on well being of humans…this party will continue because it is human centred,” Kufuor told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, the host of Asaase Radio’s ‘Sunday Night’ show.



He stated that he could not predict the longevity of the other political parties in the country which he claimed have always been built on the ideology of different people.



To him, a party which is able to be pragmatic and does not discriminate amongst the individuals within the state will last into the future and dominate.



“I believe my party subscribes to what I’m telling you,” Kufuor stated further.



When asked about how soon he thinks Ghana can have a female President, JA Kufuor stated that women are outsmarting the men and very soon Ghana will be experiencing the leadership of a female as a president.



“…I won’t be surprised that it will be us men that will carry a smart girl and say you are our president, govern us, so it will happen perhaps sooner than later.”

