NPP will beg to hand over power to NDC in 2024 – Yammin replies Bryan Acheampong

General News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has assured the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong, they will beg to hand over the NDC and John Mahama in 2024.



In a Facebook post reacting to statements made by the Abetifi MP after a walk for Vice President Bawumia in Kwahu suggesting the NPP will break the 8 with a Bawumia presidency at all cost, Mr. Yammin said the NDC will be well prepared to face NPP and any tricks that will unfold in the 2024 elections.



“When I hear people speak so childish like what a dishonorable member of parliament by name Bryan Acheampong or something is reported to have said I get to wonder if indeed they know and understand the exact words coming out of their mouths.”



“Let me tell them and I mean the NPP that if their thinking of breaking the 8 is not about how good they’ve been as a government but how prepared they are to rig the elections then they should forget about the so-called breaking the 8.” He said.



“If their thinking is that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections unprepared then they should rethink because we are ready to meet them.



Let me tell them and they should mark it that THEY WILL BEG TO HANDOVER POWER TO JOHN MAHAMA AND THE NDC IN 2024 if Ghanaians vote against them. “He warned.