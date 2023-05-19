NPP using Damongo water problem for propaganda and political manipulation - NDC

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region, Emmanuel Safo Sadari has said it is unfortunate that the NPP is using the lack of potable, safe, and clean water households in Damongo use as a platform for propaganda, deceit, and political manipulation.



In a statement copied to Bole based Nkilgi Fm on May 18, 2023, Sadari said; “the focus should be on finding practical and long-term solutions to provide portable, safe, and clean water to the residents of the Damongo municipality, rather than engaging in propagandistic tactics.”



He added that every NPP official who “embarks on a wasteful visit to the Savannah Region has found ways to lace his or her speech with the flowery promise of ending the Damongo Water problem with the recent of such deceitful pronouncements coming from no other person than the Regional Minister who was born and bred in Damongo”



“In a recent publication sighted on the online portal of Bole based Nkilgi FM, the Savannah Regional Minister is captured promising the good people of Damongo a Small Town Water system”.



“It appears that there is a discrepancy between the promise made by the Savannah Regional Minister regarding a small town water system for Damongo and its surrounding areas, and the promise previously made by President Nana Addo and the NPP government to resolve the water problem in Damongo”.



The Deputy NDC Secretary for the Savannah Region stated that the small town water system won't be adequate for the people thus, sees the actions as manipulative.



“In the water sector, small towns are described as communities with population between 2,000 and 50,000. By this description, a small town water system is woeful inadequate and won’t solve the water problem of Damongo and its environs adding; “It stands therefore to suggest that the Regional Minister like president Nana Addo and Bawumia is being deceitful and manipulative”.



“Nana Addo and Bawumia have on several occasions pointed out that ‘funding had been sourced’ for the Damongo water project”, he explained.



Emmanuel Safo Sadari added that, “Nana Addo and Bawumia based on the fact that ‘funding had been sourced’ for the Damongo water project embarked on profligate travels to Damongo and engaged themselves in a charade of sod-cutting numbering five (5) on different occasions all in the name of putting an end to the Damongo water problem”.



According to him, the questions that beg for answers therefore are; “Where has the funding secured for the Damongo water project gone to?; After the charade of five (5) different sod-cutting, when is the Damongo water project commencing?; and why is the NPP government replacing a well-thought-out, and well-designed plan initiated by the Mahama administration to end the Damongo Water project with a Small Town Water System?”.



“It is evident that the NPP is finding convenient approaches to deceive and manipulate the good people of the Savannah Region as we gear up to election 2024 adding; “However, the good people of the region are awake and have taken stock of all the failed promises of the NPP government”.



“The region has searched and found in President Mahama, a man they can trust, to lead Ghana and to reinstate the transparent processes that will put a lasting end to the Damongo water problem”.



“The Savannah Regional Minister must also realise that two weeks from now will be the 1st day of June 2023. And he shall be called upon to give account of the so-called Small Town Water System”.