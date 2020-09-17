Politics of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP under pressure because of NDC’s manifesto - Political Analyst

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A political analyst and sustainable development practitioner, Michael Ebo is claiming that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is under pressure following the launch of the manifesto of the opposition NationalDemocratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Eboboba, a political show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said although the government will not admit it, the NDC manifesto has brought them undue pressure.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong the government is under pressure because the NDC has given Ghanaians some alternative, adding, whether it is credible or not, a lot of people will fall for it.



He disclosed after the NDC manifesto launch, there was a small survey conducted by some intelligence units like the BNI and National Security and from what I have read, the Okada population will have an influence on the election.



"So clearly, the government have to do something about that,” he added.



He said it would be to the benefit of Ghanaians for us to have an issue bassed politics especially when political parties launch their policies and programmes before the election.



Touching on the decision by the government to pay all depositors of the various collapsed financial institutions, he said the government had no plans to pay the customers their deposits this year but the promise by the NDC influenced their u-turn.



"For the government to come back and say that now I have money to pay in cash, you should know that they are under pressure. And it is advice from a survey the security agencies have done. What the government have done; whether they admit or not, about 50% will be because of political expediency and not genuine thought.”



The NPP he stated might lose some votes due to this sudden u-turn.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.