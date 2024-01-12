NPP trains 376 of members of its organizing wings in Ashanti for election 2024

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has trained 376 members of its organizing wings in the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.



They were taken through a series of training to equip them with the requisite knowledge to undertake their mandates effectively as the party prepares for the general elections.



Francis Adomako, Ashanti Regional Organiser of the party, told the Ghana News Agency that the training was intended to sharpen the knowledge and skills of the participants in campaign activities, grass-root mobilization and election management.



The training was also used to remind the organisers at the various levels of the party of their duties, and what their mandates enjoin them to do.



‘’As the Regional Organiser, I decided to begin the training for those who work directly under me so that we can collectively sharpen our skills and stand in readiness to campaign for the NPP ahead of the upcoming election 2024, where we envisage to win a third term mandate in government,’’Mr Adomako said.



He said the NPP was alert this time around to start work early to ensure that it stood in full readiness for the electioneering processes, including outdoor campaigning.



Adomako said the party had learnt from the past mistakes in 2008, when after a sterling performance by the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, NDC members unfortunately, were able to use deceit and propagandist tactics to get the populace to vote out the NPP in the general elections.



This time around, he said NPP was carrying out training and orientation for members of its organizing wings early so they would be able to propagate the party’s policies as well as remind the public about the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government from 2017 to date.



Adomako said the NPP was focused to break the eight and would not be complacent because the party knew it was an arduous task.



It was, therefore, training its foot-soldiers on time to ensure that they carry out their work early, while promoting government policies of the party.



Madam Ama Konadu Boateng, Subin Constituency Women’s Organiser, said she was hopeful the training would imbibe in them a sense of alertness to be able to carry out their tasks and mandates very well.



She was optimistic that the training would equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills to undertake their activities effectively and efficiently as the election approaches.



Alhaji Abouba, Manhyia South Constituency Organiser, commended the Regional Organiser for the training and hoped that breaking the eight-year governance circle was possible.



He noted that the training would surely enable them to sharpen their skills as well as equip them with methods to galvanise the support needed to secure another mandate in government.