Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP to review its system for electing Parliamentary Candidates after shocks – Mac Manu

Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Mac Manu

The Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Mac Manu has hinted of a review of the party’s parliamentary primaries system.



According to him, the party has learnt a lot of lessons from the just-ended elections and will work at ensuring that some mistakes that they committed do not happen subsequently.



Mac Manu who was speaking to Ghana Television said “what’s next is to check what went wrong and what we did right”.



“We need to look at how the party’s parliamentary primaries is conducted”.



He noted that most party members who were not given the opportunity to contest for the party’s primaries worked against the party and that needs to be looked at.



Speaking on the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Peter Mac Manu indicated that the Lawmaker has assured him of joining the NPP.



“He is my good friend and he told me, Chairman I’m doing this for the New Patriotic Party.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.