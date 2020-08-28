Politics of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP to inaugurate campaign team for agenda 30,000 votes in Mpraeso constituency

The campaign team will lead the party’s efforts in the run-up to the December

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpraeso Constituency of the Eastern Region will inaugurate its campaign team on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



The campaign team formed by the Constituency Executive Committee with approval from the Eastern Regional Executives will lead the party’s efforts in the run-up to the December 7, 2020 election.



The inauguration will take place at the Asakraka Funeral Grounds, at 10: 00 a.m. and will be supervised by the Eastern Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo.



The team includes the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Mr. Davis Ansah Opoku, and Constituency Chairman as co-chairmen.



It also includes the District Chief Executive of Kwahu South, a nine-member working group as well as committees.



The team has a set target of winning 30,000 votes for the party's Presidential and Parliamentary candidates in the forthcoming election to consolidate the progress and gains of the Nana Akufo Addo led NPP government.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.