NPP to hold parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies on December 2

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will hold parliamentary primaries for constituencies without representation in parliament (orphan constitutes) on December 2, 2023.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the party indicated that the date for the primaries was set at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023.



It added that the vetting for the parliamentary aspirants for these constituencies would be done between November 14, 2023 and November 16, 2023.



“Vetting of aspiring Parliamentary Candidates in these Constituencies shall take place in the various regional capitals from Tuesday, 14th November 2023, to Thursday, 16th November 2023.



“Regional Executive Committees are hereby directed to communicate to their respective Constituencies and aspiring parliamentary candidates the dates, time and venue for vetting,” part of the statement reads.



The statement, which was issued by the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also indicated that the orphan constituencies primaries will not be held in five of these constituencies.



“The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference shall take place in all Orphan Constituencies with the exception of the following constituencies: 1. Ketu North; 2. Akatsi North; 3. Yilo Krobo; 4. Jomoro; 5. Fomena; 6. Bawku Central.”



Read the full statement below:







BAI/NOQ







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.