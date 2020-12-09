Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP to go to court over results of some five constituencies

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice that it will go to court over the results of the parliamentary elections in five different constituencies.



The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu made this revelation while speaking to the media from the residence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, December 9.



He, however, did not mention the names of the constituencies they have issues with for which they want to go to court.



He noted that the NPP has annexed 137 parliamentary seats in the elections and confident of getting a majority in Parliament.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to announce the official results of the December 7, 2020 elections.





