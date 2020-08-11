Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'NPP thugs are running rampage everywhere' - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Mahama has accussed the NPP government for being the powerhouse of voilence in the country.



According to the NDC flagbearer, the NPP will stop at nothing to capture power in the upcoming 2020 elections even if it means claiming human lives.



Reacting to the voilence that was witnessed in Dormaa constituency leading to the death of Kofi Labet, an NPP supporter, he accused the party of sending out armed men to kill thier own activist.



"I join the rest of our well meaning compatriots to mourn the loss of the NPP activist who was killed by gunshots discharged by armed thugs of his own party. It is crystal clear now for all to see that armed NPP thugs are running rampage everywhere and this portends a clear and present danger to our democracy," he wrote on Fcaebook.



Mr Mahama added, President Akufo-Addo has lost control of his own party, just as he has lost control of many sectors of the economy.



"Violence must never be an option in our democracy. Unfortunately, it is increasingly clear that having nurtured and democratized violence by his all "die be die" mantra, Nana Akufo-Addo has lost control of his own party, just as he has lost control of many sectors of the economy in Ghana,"



Read his full post below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.