NPP supporters throng party headquarters ahead of EC’s presidential declaration

NPP supporters are confident of victory

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party have thronged the party’s headquarters in Accra ahead of the Electoral Commission’s Presidential results declaration.



The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa has promised to declare the presidential results of the 2020 elections today, Wednesday, 9 December.



However, the NPP supporters are confident of victory following a number of provisional results in the local media which has declared victory in their favour.



According to the results provided by a number of media houses, the NPP are likely to defeat their main opponents, the National Democratic Congress. The NPP is reported to have 51% to 53% of the votes whiles the NDC have between 47% to 49%.



An NPP supporter who spoke to Ghanaweb on Wednesday morning, said, ‘I reside at Dansoman and I got here at 7:00 am. After the results are announced, the rest is enjoyment. We will celebrate throughout Accra and thank God for giving us a successful victory. We will also be going to Nana Addo’s house.’



Meanwhile, business is also booming at the party’s headquarters as vendors are busy cashing in on sale of party paraphernalia.

