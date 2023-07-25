NPP supporters condemn assault on Atebubu MCE, call for suspension of party chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency have condemned the recent assault on the Municipal Chief Executive for the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality, Edward Owusu, by some constituency executives in his office.



The group made up of past and current: polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and constituency executives describe the assault on Edward Owusu a representative of the president as barbaric and a direct attack on the president himself.



According to them, such blatant act of impunity is condemnable in any civilised society and has never been part of the ethos of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Madam Lydia Osei, a former Women's Organiser intimated that Honourable Edward Owusu enjoys the support of the grassroots due to the unprecedented achievements in the Municipality under his leadership which have even earned him the accolade “adwumawura”.



She cited the construction of a Female Ward at the Atebubu Government Hospital, the completion of the NHIS Office in Atebubu, the construction of High Court and Circuit Court Offices in Atebubu, the completion of Nurses Quarters at Amanten and the opening up of Town Roads (6KM) and accused his attackers of pursuing their selfish interests in a quest to distract him.



“Honourable Edward Owusu is very popular in the Municipality because of the several developmental projects he has embarked upon since he became MCE so wherever he goes they call him “Adwumawura” but some disgruntled members seeking to pursue their selfish agenda decided to attack him so that they can distract him but it won’t work”.



Baayi Hubert Magnagri, a known member of the party expressed worry that such negative actions have led to a decline in the fortunes of the party in the constituency.



“The NPP in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency has become unattractive because of the actions of such members who went and attacked the MCE in his office”.



A former Regional Research Officer and Patron in the Constituency, William Kwaku Boateng, blamed the physical attack on the MCE by the Constituency Chairman, Musah Shaibu, who he said has become synonymous with such acts of brutality and impunity in the Constituency.



“The attitude of using thugs to beat up members of the party is the hallmark of Mr. Musah Shaibu. He sent thugs to beat up the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe in January 2008. It is a known fact that the attack on the MCE in his office on the 13th of July, 2023 was orchestrated by the same person because that is his stock in trade”.



He appealed to the leadership of the party to crack the whip by suspending the chairman since his continuous stay in office will affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections.



“We want to break the 8 as a party but we cannot do so with such of impunity which has made the party unattractive so we are appealing for his immediate suspension to serve as a deterrent to others like him and to bring sanity in the party”.