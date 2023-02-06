You are here: HomeNews2023 02 06Article 1709276

Politics of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP suffering from communication fatigue - Government Spokesperson

Kofi Tonto, a government spokesperson has explained why government's policies are not able to be communicated well to the public.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, explained "NPP suffering from communication fatigue"

According to him, "this is common for any government in power…but there’s going to be an improvement".

"We must accept that there are some lapses but thankfully our executives are putting structures in place" he added.

