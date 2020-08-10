Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

NPP set to launch manifesto on August 22

NPP General Secretary John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch its manifesto for the 2020 general election on August 22, 2020, according to the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu.



He disclosed this during a press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020.



“The NPP vision on our way forward captured in our manifesto 2020 will hopefully be shared with Ghanaians on August 22, 2020. We will be having a steering committee tomorrow [Tuesday] to validate and accept this date.”



“We will also have a National Council, which is the second-highest decision-making body in the absence of the Annual Delegates Conference on the same day in order to launch the manifesto. We ask you to look on that day to heartwarming policies detailing how with your support we will transform Ghana for the benefit of all,” he said.



John Boadu observed that the party is determined to achieve the set target by marching the NDC boot for boot in the upcoming elections and would not leave any stone unturned.



He called on all members of the party to close their ranks and come together to work hard to win the general election.

