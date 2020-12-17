Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

NPP’s money-influenced tactics to unseat me failed – Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda has alleged that the New Patriotic Party, attempted to influence electorate in his constituency with monies, in order to unseat him.



Thechronicle newspaper reports that Mr. Dauda, whilst speaking at a presser suggested that some members of the NPP, gave monies ranging between GHC200 and GHC500 to get people on the side of his contender, Yaw Owusu Brempong, affectionately called Yaw Broni, who was contesting on the ticket of the NPP.



“The quantum of money used by this NPP government to make me lose this seat to their candidate is mind-blowing and unthinkable,” he said.



He described as wickedness, such moves by the incumbent government, whilst noting that such monies could have been channeled into spearheading development for the area.



At a polling station named Open Space Cocoa Station for instance he said, a member of the NPP allegedly set fire to a ballot box immediately after casting his votes, but failed after security personnel doused it. Alhaji Dauda however maintains that all alleged plans by the NPP failed because he was the most preferred choice of the people.



“They (NPP) wanted to destroy the papers because the said voting station is one of my strongholds. The rapport established between myself and the people of Asutifi South Constituency can never be defeated with material things, so the NPP must take note,” he said.



Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NDC, Yaw Okyere also supported the claims, further alleging that similar incidents happened at Sankore in the Asunafo South Constituency. In this case, according to him, the NPP hired some people to make away with two ballot boxes. This he says, was an attempt to reduce the votes of the incumbent MP, Eric Opoku.



“The move never affected Eric Opoku because after collating, he was pronounced the winner by the EC,” he stated.

