NPP's investment in health, others unmatched - Akufo-Addo's lawyer

President Akufo-Addo's Lawyer, Kow Essuman

Lawyer of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kow Essuman, has claimed that the investments his party does anytime they are in power is unmatched.



According to him, the NPP’s investments are that which transcends generations unborn citing former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s NHIS which continues to serve the people of Ghana even after he left office years ago as an example.



He also indicated that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also made a great investment in the health sector by procuring an ambulance each for all districts across the country; an investment he believes is unprecedented and will help ensure swift health delivery across the country.



"Anytime the @NPP_GH is in power, they make significant investments in healthcare and our health systems. During the Kufuor administration, NHIS was introduced. Under Akufo-Addo, every district has an ambulance, and soon will have a district hospital. #NPPInvestmentInHealth"



Speaking on other investments in the health sector, he touted government's innovation in the delivery of blood and essential medical supplies through the zipline technology.



"Under the Akufo-Addo administration, innovation was introduced in the delivery of healthcare. For the first time, drones were deployed to deliver blood and essential medical supplies to communities within the shortest time, saving lots of lives."



"Under the Akufo-Addo administration, innovation was introduced in the delivery of healthcare. For the first time, drones were deployed to deliver blood and essential medical supplies to communities within the shortest time, saving lots of lives. #NPPInvestmentInHealth"



He noted that "Healthy citizens make a health nation that is ready to work to build a strong economy. The President understands this principle that is why he spends so much on health".





President Nana Akufo-Addo a couple of months ago announced the construction of hospitals in some 88 districts across the country.The President disclosed this in his eighth address to the nation on Sunday.“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country; and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why the Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals,” he said.The standard 100 -bed facilities which will be in districts without hospitals will also have accommodation for staff.President Akufo-Addo also reiterated the government’s plans of building regional hospitals in the six new regions to boost healthcare delivery in the country.“Each of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers, and the intention is to complete them within a year. We have also put in place plans for the construction of six new regional hospitals in the six new regions, and the rehabilitation of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region.”