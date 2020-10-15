Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

NPP’s communication poor, it could cost them their electoral fortunes - ILAPI Veep

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Vice President of policy think tank, Evans Badu Boampong has described the communication of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extremely poor.



He said the party has failed in communicating their so-achievements to ordinary Ghanaians and that could cause them their electoral fortunes.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said although the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is doing his best, the communication of the ruling party is poor.



The policy analyst told the host the party has not made major promises as compared to 2016 because they have not been able to roll out the previous ones.



He said the party is consolidating their gains and protecting what they have achieved so far.



He noted no serious party will. make ambitious promise young into a second term when they have been unable to finish implementing their old promises.



Evans Badu Boampong indicated this not a new phenomenon because it was bound to happen.



He has challenged the NPP to improve communication through a multi-faceted approach to allow specialized persons to speak on their achievements.



The majority of Ghanaians he added have not understood what they have achieved and such a situation could spell doom for them.

