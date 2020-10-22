General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP’s Planting for Food and Jobs saved Ghana from hunger during peak of coronavirus – Henry Lartey

Henry Lartey is the presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

Dr Henry Lartey, the presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), has extolled the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for implementing the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.



He told Stephen Anti on the Elections 360 programme on TV3 Thursday, October 22, that the programme saved Ghanaians against extreme hunger during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated the PFJ programme to help boost food production and security in the country



Dr Lartey explained that the PFJ falls in line with the vision and philology of his party, that is the domestication.



Domestication, he explained, reinforces the need to grow what is consumed locally.



“The planting for food and jobs is very good and we ill continue with it if we win the elections, “ he said.



He added “But PFJ, Covid would have killed us. This is an excellent programme. This had made domestication very relevant.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.