General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Amidu has an agenda – Henry Lartey

Flagbearer of GCPP, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey

Flagbearer of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, has said the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has an agenda, hence, his decision to resign from office as Special Prosecutor.



According to Dr Lartey, Mr Amidu’s agenda could be his desire to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He wondered why the former Special Prosecutor cannot work in a team with people.



He noted that Mr Amidu could not work with the late former President John Evans Atta Mills and the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, hence he is not surprised he has done same to President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to the media after he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia palace on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, Dr Lartey said: “I was surprised but on the other hand I’m not too surprised because he’s [Amidu] like that.



“He did it to Atta Mills, he did it to John Mahama and I thought a good gentleman like Nana Akufo-Addo he shouldn’t do that to him and he’s done it to him. He has an agenda, maybe he wants to be leader of the NDC, maybe, that’s why he’s doing that."



“What good is it if you cannot work in a team and get things sorted out but you pull out. Anytime you have a problem you pull out, that’s not good, it’s not good at all. Kaiser, you’ve disappointed Ghanaians.”



Dr Lartey noted that if elected President in the December elections, his government will “create so much jobs that it will be shameful to engage in corruption.”

