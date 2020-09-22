Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

NPP's P.K. Sarpong ‘exposes’ Mahama's ‘gross insensitivity’ towards Islam

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

An outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong, popularly called P.K. Sarpong, has said former President John Dramani Mahama has exposed his lack of concerns towards the Islamic religion after the Mahama campaign team swiftly responded to publications suggesting the NDC flagbearer has promised more mortuaries for the Zongo communities in his next government.



Mr Mahama in an interview with Woezor TV and TV XYZ mentioned several interventions aimed at addressing the historical inequalities between Zongo, Deprived Urban Settlements and other communities.



During the interview, the NDC flagbearer cited the negative effects of the Alien Compliance Order implemented by the Danquah-Busia tradition on Zongos.



He further acknowledged the concerns of Muslims about how traditional mortuaries handle their beloved ones when they pass on and said his new government will address the problem.



However, online publications after the interview suggested that Mr Mahama promised to build more mortuaries for Zongo communities, something his campaign team found to be very offensive.



In a rejoinder to address the issue, the campaign team said the reports carried in the online media were false, misleading and inaccurate claims.



According to the 2020 campaign spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng said neither Mr Mahama nor any member of the party promised to build more mortuaries for the Zongo communities.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the said publication is mischievous, deliberately distorted and calculated to whip up anti-Muslim sentiments against the NDC and the JOHN MAHAMA 2020 Campaign,” portions of the rejoinder read.



But displeased P.K. Sarpong in a post on his Facebook timeline reacting to the development, said he was extremely surprised over the rejoinder issued by the Mahama campaign team when a video of their boss pledging to build mortuaries for Muslims went viral.



According to him, the comment made the NDC flagbearer in the viral video has sparked 'condemnations about his disregard for Islamic culture and gross insensitivity towards the religion.'



"I was thunderstruck perusing this disclaimer of a sort from the Mahama campaign team when a video of JM pledging to build mortuaries for Muslims went viral, sparking condemnations about his disregard for Islamic culture and gross insensitivity towards the religion.", he posited.



P.K. Sarpong noted that the campaign team could have done better by clarifying the so-called misrepresentation of facts but they sort of added salt to the wounds of the already Muslims.



"A rejoinder is to clarify supposed distortions of facts as contained in a communique. However, this rejoinder fails to address such an issue as it rather throws ‘more light’ and injects steam into the matter.", he noted.



"In effect, the release has failed to pacify the disgruntled hearts and minds of those who have been slighted in the video.", he chided.



He added: "Building mortuaries in Zongo communities is sacrilegious to the holy religion and anyone who seeks to engage in same should be seen as an enemy to Islam!"





