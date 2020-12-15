General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

NPP’s Hopeson Adorye arrested for threatening MCE with death

Hopeson Adorye has reportedly been arrested by the police

Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso Constituency Hopeson Adorye was on the noon of Monday December 14, 2020 arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command.



The former Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports according to MyNewsGh.com’s confirmed sources at the Police Command was arrested by officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on allegation of the threat of death reported by Hon. Solomon Appiah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive(MCE).



According to the Municipal Chief Executive, he lodged a complaint on 6th December 2020 at the Kpone Police station against his candidate who was invited but turned down police invitations until he was arrested on Monday



The suspect has been granted police enquiry bail, pending further investigation.



MCE caused my defeat



The defeated candidate after the polls fingered the MCE for his predicament alleging he sponsored his opponent against him.



Hopeson Adorye l lost his seat to the incumbent National Democratic Congress’s (NDC), Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh but claimed the MCE gave out GHS50 to constituents and asked them to vote “skirt and blouse” in the constituency.



“ I do not have any issue with him, I do not know why he did that. He shared GHS50 to the constituents and asked them to vote for Akufo-Addo and vote for the NDC candidate in the constituency”. He alleged.



But the MCE has since denied the claims of the candidate insisting he did everything humanly possible to secure a win for him as well as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo





