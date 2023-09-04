NPP's 2024 fortunes are far brighter with Bawumia as flagbearer - Freddie Blay

Politics of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said that the best decision the party has made was to repose such overwhelming confidence in the sitting vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his bid to become its 2024 presidential candidate.



The former chairman was reacting to the performance of the vice president in the recently-held Super Delegates Conference, where he polled a convincing landslide victory with 629 votes out of the 958 total votes cast.



Freddie Blay told Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV that the message from the party, even from that conference, is clear that Bawumia as the party’s leader, going into the pending general elections, gives it a far better chance.



“The party has spoken, and it’s an indication, to some extent, and from my opinion, that indicates where the party will be going. If one wants to be political, if one wants to see things as they are going on, me, I was convinced that was what was going to happen.



“It’s not an issue of me wanting but… I think with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, our chances at the national elections will be far brighter… I am saying so emphatically. From what party members have decided, from what they indicated, I, personally, believe that it is better for the party, and that’s the best decision the party has taken,” he explained.



The NPP will hold its final Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, to elect a candidate to lead it as its flagbearer, and eventually, presidential candidate for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the spot with four others: Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Ashanti Mampong.







