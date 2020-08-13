Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

NPP's 120 ministers better than Mahama's 88 who received double salaries - Abronye DC

NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly, known as Abronye DC has descended on ex-President Mahama for challenging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately cut the size of his government by about 40 Ministers and Deputy Ministers.



Speaking on ‘Ani ne Ani’ on Kingdom Tv, Abronye DC said he is surprised that John Mahama is talking about the number of ministers in the current government.



According to him, NPP’s 120 ministers are far better than Mahama’s 86 ministers who were receiving double salaries.



Mr Mahama in a closed-door meeting with some disappointed business owners and importers in his office on Monday, 19 August 2019, noted in reaction to concerns about the government’s increasing budget overruns that, “there can be no justification for some of the ministerial portfolios created by this administration.”



Reacting to comparisons between Akufo Addo’s 120 Ministers and Mahama’s 88 Ministers Abronye said it is out of ignorance to compare the two because the Ministers in the current government have done marvelously well even in the COVID-19 season.



"Mahama should stop telling President Akufo-Addo what to do because he was given the mantle and he did nothing so he should bow his head into shame and allow the President to keep on with his good works,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.