NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong's team insists on centralised super delegates congress

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team, has made it clear that it will only accept a centralised super-delegate election to narrow down the number of aspirants to five for the November 2023 presidential primary.



The group believes that a regional-based super-delegate conference, scheduled for August 28, 2023, would not be fair to some aspirants in the race.



Mr. George Opoku Amponsah, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign, strongly opposed the proposal for regional super-delegate conferences during an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



Mr. Amponsah questioned why some aspirants are opting for regional elections while others prefer centralised elections, arguing that everyone should be held to the same standard.



He stressed the need to cut costs, especially since the country has sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He pointed out that aspirants had already paid for the organization of the election and are stakeholders in the process.



Moreover, he expressed concerns about the lack of fairness in a regional election, highlighting that regional ministers, regional chairmen, and constituency chairmen endorsing a specific candidate could influence the outcome.



The endorsement of a candidate by ministers and members of parliament further raised doubts about the fairness of such a process.



On the other hand, Mr. Obri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the party and member of Dr. Bawumia's campaign for 2024, advocated the option of organising regional elections.



He questioned why the party always held elections in centralised locations like Accra or Kumasi.



The debate between centralised and regional elections for the NPP's flagbearer position has stirred differing opinions within the party as they prepare for their upcoming presidential primary.