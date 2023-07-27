NPP race: 'Ghana needs calm, firm leader like Alan Cash' - Mrs. Kyerematen rallies

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Madam Patricia Christabel Abena Adutwumwaa Kyerematen, Wife of NPP Flagbearer Aspirant, Hon John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, strongly holds the view that Ghana needs a "calm, but firm and just leader" in these current times to transform country after the tenure of His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo.



She believes Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is endowed and ingrained with these qualities.



In an interview with PeaceFM News, Madam Abena Adutwumwaa Kyerematen pointed out that her spouse is not "soft" as people perceive him to be as "exhibiting physical strength is not even required to lead the country or fix the developmental challenges confronting us now."



According to her, Alan Cash, as the flagbearer aspirant is affectionately called, is the only candidate amongst all the other aspirants capable of defeating John Dramani Mahama in any general elections.



She emphasized that the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) being spearheaded by Mr Kyerematen will serve as a new direction towards accelerated growth that will position the country well towards economic recovery.



"....he will thrive on his own records during his campaign, securing him the victory he deserves," she added.



Highlighting some other qualities her husband possesses, she described Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten as a "unique person, a rare gem and visionary par excellence."



"Alan Kyeremateng has shown his unwavering commitment towards the unity and progress within the party....which he has pledged to continue when given the nod to lead the party and the country at large," Madam Christabel Kyerematen states.



Whiles urging the delegates to give her husband the nod to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections so he can implement his visions for the party and country at large, Mrs Kyeremanten explained that the swan song ”Aduru Woso” slogan implies "it is time for the grassroots to enjoy what they have toiled for over the years," adding that "that is the least he (Alan) can do to compensate them for their toils for the party."