NPP race: 'Bawumia may even do better than Akufo-Addo' - Kwamena Duncan predicts

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has predicted the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's upcoming Super Delegates Congress aimed at trimming down the number of presidential aspirants to five.



Ten candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the NPP presidential race.



The candidates which include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto among others will be competing in the Super Delegates Congress in August in hope to make it to the main congress that will be held in November.



The main congress is the final decider of who leads the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwamena Duncan was highly optimistic the Vice President will dwarf his competitors in the Super Delegates Congress.



"It is clear that in the 26th August, 2023 Super Delegates Congress, Bawumia will win by a landslide. I'm sure he may even do better than his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said.



He also strongly believed the party delegates will vote massively for Dr. Bawumia in the main congress.



"The base of the party will speak and speak so so loudly on 4th November," he emphasized.



