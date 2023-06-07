NPP primary: 'Serious' Ken Agyapong is coming like 'kakai' - Pratt cautions aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has touted the Assin Central MP as a potential competitor in the flagbearer race.



The New Patriotic Party is gearing up to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Ten candidates have picked their nomination forms to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.



The candidates include: Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey, former Minister for Railways and Development and the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong among others.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt touted the Assin Central MP as a potential competitor in the race.



To Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Kennedy Agyapong is "coming like 'kakai'".



"Akompreko (Kennedy Agyapong) is serious. He says he is going to the very end . . . So, everyone must stand well for he is coming like 'kakai'", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



