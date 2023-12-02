NPP primaries: Watch Okoe Boye's triumphant entry into voting centre at Ledzokuku before declaration of results

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

The singing, dancing and celebrations at the Camp 2 JHS voting centre, where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Ledzokuku Constituency took place, began even before the declaration of results.



Supporters of the eventual winner began singing and dancing halfway through the counting after the votes counted showed that their candidate had won the primaries.



Minutes after the counting was done, the winner, former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, a former Deputy Health Minister and current Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, stormed the voting centre, leading the celebrations even before the declaration of the results.



The former deputy minister, who was standing in a Toyota Land Cruiser, was waving at his supporters as he was making gestures of a knockout amid dancing and singing.



Dr Okoye Boye won the primaries with 902 votes. His closet contender Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general elections, got 354 votes, Clifford Martey got 199 votes and Ibrahim Adjei, a presidential staffer, 180 votes.



