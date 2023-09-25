NPP primaries: Watch Kennedy Agyapong preach his campaign message in a US church

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has called on Ghanaians living in the diaspora to rally behind his presidential bid, emphasizing his commitment to transforming the nation and addressing its challenges.



In an appeal to the Ghanaian diaspora during a church service in the US (September 24), he expressed his concern over the increasing number of young Ghanaians leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad due to a lack of jobs and economic hardships back home.



He described the sight of Ghanaian youth excitedly departing for foreign shores as a source of deep personal anguish.



"We need a man with foresight, a man who has a dream to change the fortunes of the country and who is your servant before you.”



He urged Ghanaians both at home and abroad to unite behind a leader who could bring about meaningful change.



The Assin Central lawmaker called for unity and collaboration among Ghanaians, emphasizing that collective effort could lead to a better Ghana.



He also encouraged Ghanaians to embrace a positive mindset and to believe in their own capabilities.



“So I am asking again that when you go on your knees, pray for a leader who will change Ghana, the way things are going when you wake up in the morning, you see young Ghanaian men and women excited just to leave the country because there are no jobs.



"I bleed in my heart and ask myself where is the future, because we are losing the human resource, so let us come together and I hope with unity, collaboration, we can move for a better Ghana.



“I want everyone in this room to challenge himself that what every white man has done on earth the black man can do it and therefore we have to challenge ourselves, we should not depend solely on Americans for assistance because God has given us brains so let us use our brains and develop Ghana .”



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







