NPP primaries: The main enemy is the NDC – Bawumia calls for insult-free, clean campaign

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has admonished his supporters to desist from insults and attacks in campaigns for the party’s flagbearership race.



Bawumia stressed that the race was an internal contest and that there was the need to conduct clean and peaceful campaigns in order to engender unity after the process.



Speaking at the final leg of his Greater Accra Regional campaign on June 2, Bawumia said: “… I want all of us to understand this is an internal campaign, the main enemy is the NDC, so let’s not insult each other, we want a clean election and campaign.



“No need to insult anyone because we need unity after the election… I am telling all my supporters and spokespersons to not insult anyone. We want peace, clean campaign, we want to unite after the election and take on the NDC,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP presidential primaries along with Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in the flagbearership race. The party on June 30 inaugurated a committee led by former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye to vet the aspirants in the coming week.



It is largely expected that if all 10 aspirants pass the vetting stage, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.







SARA