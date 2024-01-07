NPP primaries: The faces hoping to replace Ken Agyapong in Assin Central

Politics of Sunday, 7 January 2024

The people of Assin Central will certainly have a new face representing them in the Parliament of Ghana after the 2024 general elections with the 24-year reign of their Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong coming to an end after the election.



Ken Agyapong, true to his words, was not one of the four contenders who picked up nomination forms to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), meaning that the party for the first time in over 25 years would have a new face representing them in the parliamentary election for the constituency.



The likes of John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the NPP and acting director-general of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), were tipped to replace Ken Agyapong after he decided not to run for parliament again following his presidential ambition.



Ken Agyapong’s son, Kenneth Agyapong Jnr, was also tipped to replace his father. But neither John Boadu nor Kenneth Agyapong are among the four men who picked the nomination forms for the NPP parliament primaries, who were vetted on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



Here are the four men hoping to replace Ken Agyapong:



1. Godfred Nti Anewu







Godfred Nti Anewu is a businessman, a philanthropist and a politician. This would be the first time he is contesting in the parliamentary primaries for Assin North.



2. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo







Eric Kwadwo Baidoo is an indigene of Assin Central. He filed his nomination to contest Ken Agyapong in the 2020 NPP parliamentary primaries but was disqualified.



Mr Baidoo holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from KNUST and a Master of Business (MBA) degree in Finance and Accounting from Howard University in Washington DC. which is categorised among “R2: Doctoral Universities in the USA.



Currently he is working on a second Master’s degree at Harvard University in Strategic Management and International Business. His professional experience has had him overseeing multiple manufacturing operations in Asia, Europe and America.



3. Joseph Adjei-Banin







Joseph Adjei-Banin is the deputy director of State Protocol at the Presidency, who also doubles as the chairman of the Joseph Adjei-Banin Foundation, a non-governmental organization.



4. Obed Kumi Awuah







Obed Kumi is a businessman. He made news headlines when he supported Ken Agyapong's bid to become the presidential candidate of the NPP with GHC50,000.



