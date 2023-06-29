NPP primaries: The battle of crowds between Alan, Bawumia, and Ken Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 29 June 2023

In the world of politics, the influence of followers and supporters cannot be underestimated.



These dedicated individuals play a crucial role in the journey of politicians, ultimately shaping their path to power with their ability to sway opinions and garner support.



Followers, and supporters have become instrumental in the electoral process, especially in selecting leaders during elections, even those who may not cast their votes directly can still have an impact by influencing their acquaintances, friends, and family members in electing leaders.



Taking a closer look at the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we can observe the significance of followers and supporters in the campaigns of the ten aspirants vying for the party's flagbearership slot.



The attention primarily lies on three prominent figures despite the pool of 10 aspirants, they are: Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Alan Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry; and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana.



This piece looks at how the trio pulled crowds to submit their nomination papers weeks ago.



Starting with Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President has gained the endorsement of approximately 123 Members of Parliament, according to the Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh. This list includes influential figures such as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.



Dr. Bawumia has been actively supported by these MPs, with several instances of them attending events together, including the commissioning of the Kumasi Central Mosque.



This show of support from key MPs further solidifies his position as a frontrunner. Additionally, the Muslim community has been closely following Dr. Bawumia's bid, as his religious background resonates with their aspirations.



During his nomination process, a group of dedicated followers even picked up the forms on his behalf, demonstrating their commitment to his candidacy.





Dr. Bawumia @MBawumia and wife @SBawumia arrive at NPP Party Head Office to file his flagbearer nomination forms #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/JkYqfSazDp — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 16, 2023

Massive support for Dr. Bawumia as he files his presidential nomination forms at NPP Head Office#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/ytmbs23ivs — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 16, 2023

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has today submitted his nomination forms to enable him contest in the Presidential race of the NPP.



Hundreds of supporters were at the National Headquarters of the NPP to show support.



Eric Mawuena Egbeta reports from the headquarters.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/geJTu7KCOg — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 16, 2023

Today, I filed my nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of my party, NPP. I pledge to offer sterling leadership in humility as we embark on this transformative journey together.



I will listen & join hands with you to make Ghana the beacon of development in Africa and beyond pic.twitter.com/TDVlmdRgmO — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) June 12, 2023