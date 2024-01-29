NPP primaries: Let’s unite for victory - COKA urges winners and losers

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP’s Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has called for a united front in his party after their just-ended parliamentary primaries.



He urged winners of the primaries to involve the losers in their campaign ahead of the December 7 general election.



“I know how it feels when one loses an election, but if you understand and believe in democracy, you should not be down. Delegates have spoken so let’s respect their decision,”



“Delegates always give hope, but their votes are always influenced by a lot of factors. I always remember the late Sir John anytime there is an internal election”, he said.



He used the platform to congratulate the winning aspirants and urged all the MP hopefuls who lost in the primaries to help push the party's agenda in winning the upcoming general elections.



“Losing doesn’t mean you are a bad candidate, but it may be that your strategy did not work. Better luck next time. All those who won, congratulations.”



“The focus should be on 7th December; blame games will not help. Let’s unite and win together. We are one family and NDC is our target. God bless NPP, God bless Ghana. COKA, l care", he added.



