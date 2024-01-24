NPP primaries: I’ve been in parliament for 24 years but 3 people are contesting me – K.T. Hammond laments

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The current Member of Parliament Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, appears not to be happy about the fact that three people have been allowed to contest him in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



KT Hammond, as he is widely known, reportedly petitioned the national leadership of the NPP, together with some executives of his constituency, to get his contenders in the primaries disqualified to no avail.



Speaking in a video shared by GHOne TV of an engagement in Accra on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Adansi Asokwa legislator, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry, expressed his displeasure about being challenged in the upcoming primaries despite his vast experience in parliament.



He was particularly unhappy about his claim that the three people who would be challenging him in the January 27 primaries are not from his constituency.



“Kojo, you're not looking at me. I don't know how many people are contesting you. See, NPP that is what we know to do best. When you have been in parliament for 24 years, you have three people contesting you even if they don't come from your constituency," he said.



KT Hammond, who has been in parliament since January 2001, faces competition from Sammy Binfo Darkwa, Kwabena Asamoah, and Dr Boakye Acheampong in the upcoming primaries, which is slated for January 27, 2024.



