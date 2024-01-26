NPP primaries:I am winning by 68% - Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will select candidates for several national constituencies during its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko has stated that he is very confident in himself ahead of the primaries, especially in light of the numerous improvements he made to the constituency while serving in parliament.



He claims that the delegates are more than happy to vote for him to carry on the good job and that the terrain is highly favorable for success.



Remarkably, the ground scenario has validated his belief in the election's result, which Kennedy Osei is very confident of winning.



He expressed his sincere hope that delegates will fully endorse and vote for him.



Considering what his predecessor accomplished during his lengthy tenure as a legislator for the Akim Swedru constituency, he feels that his accomplishments during the past twelve years are unparalleled.



“Under my watch, this constituency has witnessed a massive facelift than before, no one can compare his achievements to me in terms of development in the Akim Swedru constituency. Looking at my contribution to the people, the only reward they will give me is to retain me to be able to continue the good works that I have started for the development of the constituency.”



The incumbent MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, is running for a fourth term and is optimistic about winning when the NPP elects parliamentary candidates in the January 2024 national elections.