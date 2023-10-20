NPP primaries: 'I am ready to win back the Okaikwei North Constituency seat for the NPP' - Nyarko

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

A candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei North Constituency, Kofi Adepa Nyarko, has expressed his confidence in being the vehicle through which the party can win back the seat.



Kofi Nyarko, who is racing to become the parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the constituency, said he is the right candidate to lead the party to this victorious feat.



According to a report by The New Crusading Guide, some delegates of the NPP in the constituency have indicated their confidence in Nyarko, hopeful that he will help the party win back the seat when elected as the party's parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Speaking with journalists at his residence in Accra yesterday, Kofi Adepa Nyarko said his credibility as a resident within the constituency would help him win the seat for the NPP when elected as its parliamentary candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



“I want to assure delegates in the constituency and the party members at large that I am ready to win the Okaikwei North Constituency seat back for the NPP when elected as Parliamentary Candidate (PC) ahead of 2024 elections,” he said.



He added having been living and serving the area for many years, he is among the most qualified people who know what is needed to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attractive to the constituents, and with which they can gain a victory in 2024.



Nyarko, who is popularly known as the Unifier, is also said to have purchased and distributed over one thousand chairs to the various meeting places of delegates within the constituency, as part of efforts at enhancing the operations of party members in the area.



As a personality who is interested in sports, Kofi Nyarko added that he has also distributed footballs and jerseys to various football clubs within the constituency.



“The Okaikwei North constituency is lacking behind in terms of development because our current MP has failed to develop it and as a grassroots person who has been with the people and served their interest over the years, I represent the hope they have been looking for,” he said.



The aspiring candidate stressed that he is positive the people in the constituency are willing to give him the opportunity to bring the needed development to them, having exhibited his leadership potential as an ordinary citizen, adding that the current MP has failed to develop the community.



“Our MP spent over three years in Parliament but she cannot point out one developmental project she initiated in the constituency that has impacted lives of the constituents” he alleged.



He said he was sure of overturning the vote margins if elected as parliamentary candidate for the NPP.



The Okaikwei North Constituency seat was regarded as a traditional seat for the NPP since 1992 until it was won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General election.



