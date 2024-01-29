NPP primaries: Elder Emmanuel Tobbin wins Anyaa Sowutuom race

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: atinkaonline.com

Elder Emmanuel Tobbin has won the Parliamentary Primary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) at Anyaa Sowutuom



Emmanuel Tobbin had 818 votes, while incumbent MP Adomako Kissi had 566 votes.



Before the primaries, Elder Tobbin revealed that the constituency needs a strong leader who will maintain a united front ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He made known his preparedness to take the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency to a better state.



In other constituencies, the sitting MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey retains his seat with 594 votes while Moses Abor lost with 326 Votes.



At the Amasaman Constituency, the sitting MP, Akwesi Afrifa Mensah had 633 votes and lost to

Yahya Kassim- Atta who had 831 votes.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP, also had 328 votes, losing the seat to Mike Oquaye Junior who had 1,194 votes.